USDA wants to cut the amount of milk provided to low-income families. Many say they’re concerned.

Got milk? You may have a whole lot less if the U.S. Department of Agriculture gets its way.

The USDA has proposed dropping by as much as 25% the amount of milk that mothers and children can receive each month through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC.

The USDA says the cuts are “science-based” recommendations by the independent National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine of world experts. Milk is provided in amounts up to 128% of the recommended daily amount of dairy, according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

