Veronique Lagrange Appointed Director Of California Dairy Innovation Center

TRACY, Calif. — The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), the marketing order representing California dairy producers, today announced the addition of Veronique Lagrange as the Director of the California Dairy Innovation Center (CDIC). The CDIC was recently created to further product-oriented innovation and enhance productivity for the California dairy industry. Working closely with the CMAB and the California Dairy Research Foundation (CDRF), Lagrange will act as a liaison for researchers, educators, business development representatives, and processors interested in innovation efforts.

Most recently Lagrange held the position of Director of Business Development for the American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI), where she also chaired the Center of Excellence; as well as several industry taskforces. She also spearheaded The Strong Inside campaign, and served as a subject matter expert for business strategies, nutrition and scientific matters; in addition to the organizer of technical programs and conferences.

Lagrange previously held roles at the US Dairy Export Council (USDEC), which included Senior Vice President of Business Development, Strategies and Insights, and Director of International Marketing. Furthermore, she has conducted food technology programs for the California Raisin Advisory Board, Almond Board of California, and National Honey Board.

“Veronique will be a tremendous asset to California dairy innovation, as she brings a breadth of experience and skills to our team”, said John Talbot, CEO of the CMAB. “At both ADPI and USDEC, Veronique has had valuable experience with the research and development of dairy products and ingredients. She is extremely knowledgeable of their applications and functionality in manufacturing, as well as their vital role in the export business, which is very important to us.”

“It is truly an honor to have this opportunity for leadership of this unique program, which will be guided by the goals and priorities established by a cross-industry committee. I look forward to being an active partner and advocate within the dairy community to promote innovation and also to support the development of the workforce which will, in turn, ensure the global competitiveness of the California dairy industry in the future,” said Lagrange.

CDRF is pleased to welcome Veronique as the new director of the CDIC,” said Denise Mullinax, Executive Director of CDRF. “We look forward to collaborating with her in the expansion of research in the areas of innovation and development on behalf of the California dairy industry.”

Lagrange received her BS and MS degrees in Food Science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She also holds a degree in Nutrition from Ecole de Medecine, Paris, France, and a Doctorate degree in Engineering Management from George Washington University, Washington D.C. In addition to these accolades, Lagrange completed the Executive Program on Managing Technical Professionals and Organizations at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan School of Management, as well as the Digital Marketing Program at the Yale University School of Management.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer. It also produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. The state is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made exclusively with milk from the state’s dairy farm families.

# # #

About Real California Milk/the California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy families and is one of the largest agricultural marketing boards in the United States. With a mission to increase demand for products made with Real California Milk, the CMAB is celebrating 50 years promoting California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About the California Dairy Research Foundation (CDRF)

CDRF is an independent nonprofit public benefit foundation whose mission is to lead and deliver the best research and science-based programs to support an innovative and sustainable California dairy industry. For more information about CDRF and the research it supports, visit cdrf.org.