British and German Cheese Makers Combine Talents to Create Pioneering ‘AlpenCheddar’

In a partnership that has broken the cheese mould, Devon-based Quicke’s Traditional has teamed up with Bavarian cheesemaker, Hofkäserei Kraus, to produce a hybrid cheese like no other.

Blending clothbound cheddar with Alpine cheese, the new AlpenCheddar brings together centuries of British and German cheese-making tradition, with the first wedges available in the UK from next week.

Made using a rare and highly experimental technique, Quicke’s Mature Cheddar is added to the curds during Hofkäserei Kraus’ Alpine cheesemaking process, before the wheels are pressed into moulds.

