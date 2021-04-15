Cacique LLC Certified as a Great Place to Work For Fourth Year in a Row

LOS ANGELES — Cacique LLC., one of the country’s top authentic Mexican food brands, has been recertified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® for the fourth year running. The company earned this honor based on extensive ratings provided directly by its employees through anonymous surveys.

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, including many in-person company traditions being disrupted, leadership at Cacique made it a priority to ensure its employees continue to feel valued, appreciated and proud to be a part of the team. Beyond the implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure the health and well-being of all of its employees, Cacique found new ways to foster workplace culture, including activities ranging from a Virtual Halloween Costume Contest to socially distanced drive-in movie experience and more.

Here’s what employees had to say about working at Cacique in its survey at the end of 2020:

88% say Cacique is a great place to work, compared to fifty-nine percent at a typical U.S.-based company

91% say that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

90% want to work at Cacique for a long time

90% are proud to tell others they work at Cacique

“Nothing is more important to me than hearing Cacique employees enjoy working here and that the percentage who feel Cacique is a great place to work continues to grow, especially after the challenging year we all faced together,” said Gil de Cardenas, CEO at Cacique. “Our employees play a critical role in the success of our company, and we know that without their hard work and dedication, Cacique would not be the company it is today.”

“We congratulate Cacique LLC, on their Recertification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

As part of the analysis, Great Place to Work utilizes the Trust Index™ survey to uncover consistencies in employee’s comments, and the word that came to the forefront among employees’ comments was “Family” – one of the Four Pillars upon which Cacique was founded and that still guide the company today. The full summary of the collective feedback can be found here.

For more than 45 years, Cacique has remained a family-owned company dedicated to producing the highest-quality authentic products, including Mexican cheeses, creams, chorizos, salsas and yogurts. To learn more about Cacique, visit https://www.caciqueinc.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/cacique.

About Cacique LLC®

Family-owned and founded in 1973 on the principles of Family, Quality, Integrity and Authenticity, Cacique® is now one of the country’s top Hispanic food brands – the #1 producer of Hispanic cheeses, creams, yogurts, chorizos and salsas in the United States. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, Cacique® remains dedicated to producing authentic, fresh and high-quality Hispanic products. For more information about Cacique’s line of products, please visit caciqueinc.com or call (800) 521-6987 or (626) 937-3505.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.