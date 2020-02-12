Cheddar Production Starts in Johnstown Amid $ 5M Building Overhaul

Westmeadow Creamery has started cheddar cheese production in a long-vacant Johnstown industrial building as company founder Tom Vaughan invests $5 million to convert the property into a cheese, yogurt and ice cream manufacturing and retail center.

Vaughan and Westmeadow are transforming the 80,000-square-foot building at 251 N. Comrie Ave. that has been vacant since Spray Nine Corp. closed its cleaning product plant in 2009, eliminating 71 jobs.

Vaughan, who spent 40 years manufacturing aircraft parts, purchased and re-opened the former Palatine Dairy near Fort Plain two years ago and began searching for property to expand. He bought the 3.25-acre Johnstown site in February 2019 for $862,000, according to Fulton County records.

