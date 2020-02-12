Frontline International Expands in Singapore and Malaysia

CLEVELAND — Frontline International continues its worldwide expansion by announcing a new partnership with Mii Foodservice for distribution in Singapore and Malaysia. In addition, Frontline’s Smart Oil Management® solutions have been approved for a Singaporean government grant program that can cover half of customers’ cost of equipment purchases.

Frontline is a global leader in cooking oil management solutions, helping to create safer workplaces, provide brand protection, and automate the complex science of fried-food quality. The company manufactures equipment for handling fresh oil, filtration, and used oil to help customers manage, monitor, and make money from their cooking oil.

The Singaporean government grant, known as a Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG), covers up to 50% of the cost of certain Frontline equipment purchased by qualifying customers within the country. Eligible Frontline equipment must transfer oil directly from the fryer to a used oil containment tank without an intermediate caddy (Frontline’s Direct-Plumbed® system). The containment tank must be equipped with fill-level sensors, Frontline’s exclusive M3 data management system, and diagnostic functions.

Prospective customers can get a quote from Mii Foodservice before applying for the PSG through Singapore’s Business Grants Portal.

“Frontline’s message of safety, sustainability, and savings resonates around the globe,” said Giovanni Brienza, vice president. “We have enjoyed tremendous success in the eastern hemisphere and look forward to continued growth in Malaysia and Singapore through our partnership with Mii Foodservice. At the same time, the Productivity Solutions Grant makes Frontline equipment an even clearer choice for foodservice industry professionals in Singapore.”

With installations on six continents, Frontline International is the only U.S.-based manufacturer of oil management equipment that maintains the equipment quality certifications to sell internationally.

About Frontline International

Frontline International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes superior commercial foodservice equipment for the storage, handling, and disposal of cooking oil. Customers own their own equipment, negotiate their own oil rebates, and have the freedom to choose their own oil vendors. The company also offers turnkey oil management under its OilCare® bundled services program. Frontline International and its Smart Oil Management® systems offer users more freedom and more control over their processes and their profits. For more information, contact Frontline International, Inc. at 187 Ascot Parkway, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Phone: +1 330-861-1100. Toll free: 1-877-776-1100. Web: http://www.frontlineii.com. Email: info@frontlineii.com.