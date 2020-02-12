Great Lakes Cheese Completes its Human Resources Digital Transformation Led by Capgemini

NEW YORK- Capgemini today announced the successful launch of a bold new human resources transformation initiative on behalf of Great Lakes Cheese (GLC), the premier manufacturer and packer of natural and process bulk, shredded and sliced cheeses. The new Human Resources Information System (HRIS), built by Capgemini on SAP SuccessFactors solutions and Benefitfocus, is designed to improve employee engagement by leveraging cloud, real-time data and insights and mobile applications.

With more than 3,000 employees, multiple plants in various locations and a primarily paper-based HR system, GLC sought to update its HR processes and scale them to support the company’s high growth trajectory. GLC selected Capgemini to lead the enterprise-wide transformation because of its successful track record in connecting business and IT strategy to unlock value for organizations looking to establish leadership positions with their customers and employees.

“We needed a completely reimagined HR system and a next-generation IT platform for our employees that empowers them to make decisions and provide a level of engagement and experience,” says Mara Kamat, Vice President, HR, Great Lakes Cheese. “We chose to work with Capgemini because they are trustworthy, collaborative, detail-oriented and relentlessly focused on our success. They also have the strong technical and sector-specific expertise to lead the project, enabling us to stay on time and budget in the 18-month delivery window.”

The digital transformation includes a new self-service option and mobile integration that replaced thousands of paper forms and has been transformative for the company and employees. Employees now have ownership of their data and can see their benefits, make changes, and validate their personal information rather than having to make requests to HR.

Additionally, the new Human Experience Management platform allows GLC to more quickly see consolidated information on payroll, diversity, retention, hiring and compensation, equipping the business with information that is designed to enable data-driven decision making at all levels of the organization, to keep up with the needs and expectations of today’s employees.

“Digital technologies are drastically changing the traditional methods of attracting, hiring and retaining employees, impacting how employees and job seekers are communicating and connecting with organizations,” says Reese Dunbar, VP and Director of the Digital Employee practice at Capgemini North America. “Organizations engaged in agriculture and food processing are seeing rapid changes in employee expectations in areas of sustainability, lifestyle and social matters. People are at the center of every kind of business transformation and HR processes define and drive the employee experience. A world-class Human Experience Management system modernizes policies, processes, and people in a way that helps drive enterprise-wide transformation.”

Capgemini also recently expanded its partnership with SAP to offer clients the SAP Enable Now solution, a modern approach to help clients drive ongoing workforce education that enables skills upgrades throughout their digital transformation journeys.

As an SAP global strategic services partner and as an SAP global platinum reseller, Capgemini is one of the world’s largest and most experienced SAP systems integrators, with more than 18,000 SAP practitioners worldwide and 40 years of experience. Capgemini works closely with SAP across technologies and solutions to bring innovation and transformation to organizations.

To learn more about the project, click here.

