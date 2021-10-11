Chhurpi: The World’s Hardest Cheese?

Created thousands of years ago in the remote reaches of the Himalayas, chhurpi can be eaten for up to 20 years.

Enveloped in a thick veil of grey mist, Nepal’s remote Himalayan village of Parvathy Kund was nearly deserted. One of the few people in sight was an old woman sitting in the doorway of a wooden house, who flashed a welcoming, toothless smile at my friend and I. “Would you like to eat some chhurpi?” my friend asked the woman, having just bought a few kilograms of the local cheese from a factory opposite her home.

“I can’t finish chewing that, even in a whole year!” she responded with a hearty laugh. After all, chhurpi is considered to be the hardest cheese in the world.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: BBC