Dubai to Host the Second Edition of the Region’s Largest International Cheese Festival

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:Cheese connoisseurs can rejoice as SOPEXA, the international partner of food and beverage companies, has announced the return of the largest cheese event of its kind in the Middle East.

The CheeseFest, which returns for a second year after a successful debut in 2019, will take place at Barasti, Le Méridien Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, from 12pm to 11pm on February Saturday 22nd.

This year, the festival will feature a range of cheeses and dishes served by a line-up of prestigious and acclaimed producers. During the day, producers will be joined by cheese experts, sommeliers and chefs, who will wow even the most knowledgeable cheese lover.

“After the success of the first edition of the CheeseFest in 2019, we had to come back for a second year to satisfy the appetite of UAE cheese aficionados with a bigger selection of cheeses from different parts of the world.

“The CheeseFest will be for many the chance to try new varieties and discover new ways to enjoy and appreciate cheese – all in one place. We are confident that every visitor will be amazed by the new flavours and recipes they try,” said Edwina Salvatori, Managing Director, SOPEXA Middle East.

Demonstrating the versatility of cheese, the festival will showcase the talents of experts such as the French award-winning cheesemonger Ludovic Bisot working with CNIEL, the French Dairy board, as well as others cheese specialists brought by USDEC, the US Dairy Export Council and Bord Bia, the Irish food board. They will be creating unique and original recipes through demos and masterclasses throughout the day.

“The Cheese Festival it is a fabulous event for friends and families. Adults can enjoy a line-up of irresistible pairings, while a kids’ corner, petting zoo, contests and games will keep families entertained throughout the day,” added Salvatori.

The event, which is free to enter, is produced by SOPEXA, the international food & drink marketing agency, involved in promoting food culture worldwide and creating unique food experiences.