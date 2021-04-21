Eating, N.C. — Three Simple Ingredients Make State’s Favorite Cheese Mixture

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — If you grew up in North Carolina, lunch wasn’t a complete meal unless you had a sandwich smothered with a slightly spicy, tangy cheese mixture known mostly just to those who live south of the Mason-Dixon Line.

Some call it Carolina Caviar, others Southern Pate, but most of us know it as Pimento Cheese.

“I think it’s because it’s so simple, you know for us we only use three ingredients, which is cheese, mayo and pimento, that’s it, nothing else, no spices, no extra other stuff,” John Crutchfield, owner of Musten and Crutchfield Food Market said.



Crutchfield’s great-grandmother created the original recipe back in 1938, and it’s been passed down through generations.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Spectrum News