Face Rock Creamery Named a Fastest-Growing Private Company

BANDON, Ore. – Face Rock Creamery has earned an inaugural spot on the Portland Business Journal’s “Fastest Growing Private 100″ List. Face Rock ranked #66 thanks to 45% growth between 2019 – 2021. The list was revealed on June 9 in Portland at an event honoring the ranked companies.

“Oregon has many exceptional private companies, and we are thrilled to be ranked among them as one of the state’s fastest growing,” shared President Greg Drobot. “The last few years have challenged us to identify strategies to grow our market presence while staying true to our values of hands-on production, local farmer support, and sustainable practices. Every year Face Rock is available in more stores, and we love bringing a bit of Bandon to cheese lovers across the country.”

Face Rock Creamery restored cheesemaking to the Southern Oregon coast, one of the state’s historic cheddar production regions going back to the 1880s. Their goals from the beginning have been to create more local jobs, scale while maintaining traditional cheese making practices such as hand-turning cheddar, follow sustainable production practices, and bring an elevated Oregon cheese experience to consumers. Today, Face Rock has 91 employees. In September 2021, Face Rock Creamery won a $220,000 angel investment in the OregonAF program hosted by Oregon Entrepreneurs Network (OEN).

About Face Rock Creamery

Face Rock Creamery makes award winning cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Fromage Blancs. Opened in 2013, Face Rock Creamery is located in Bandon, Oregon on the Southern Coast of Oregon. The area has supported cheese making since the 1880s. Face Rock cheese is available at the creamery, in its Coos Bay Café, through an online store, and in retail locations across the United States.