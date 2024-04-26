Kevin’s Natural Foods Welcomes New CEO

Food Industry Leader Roxanne Bernstein Named Chief Executive Officer to lead the next stage of the company’s growth

STOCKTON, Calif. — Kevin’s Natural Foods, a nutritious meal company, announced that Roxanne Bernstein has been named Chief Executive Officer to support the brand’s continued growth. This transition comes at an exciting time for Kevin’s Natural Foods, following its acquisition by Mars and a period of record sales and exponential growth.

Bernstein is a seasoned professional with 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and a successful track record in growing brands. Her background includes leadership positions in large and small brands across renowned companies such as Kraft, Kellogg’s, and Post. Most recently, Bernstein served as the Executive Vice President and President of ACCO Brands, where she managed a $1B segment. A graduate of West Point and former Army Captain, Bernstein’s disciplined yet agile leadership style is set to propel Kevin’s Natural Foods towards further growth and success.

“Roxanne’s style of leadership and her impressive experience scaling and driving food brands make her the perfect choice to lead Kevin’s Natural Foods into the next stage of growth, harnessing the agility, culture and customer obsession the business has thrived on,” said Shaid Shah, Global President for Mars Food & Nutrition, the business segment within Mars in which Kevin’s Natural Foods operates as a standalone business. “Kevin’s Natural Foods saw record sales in 2023, growing by 50%, and continued this incredible trajectory in Q1 with the successful launch of its frozen portfolio – thanks to the support of our customers, consumers, and the hard work of our incredible associates. Under Roxanne’s leadership Kevin’s Natural Foods will remain focused on delivering what consumers and customers expect and want from a disruptive food brand.”

“As a passionate believer in the important role healthy and tasty food can play in our lives, I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead Kevin’s Natural Foods and build on the remarkable success the business has had to date,” said Bernstein. “I can’t wait to work alongside the incredible team whose commitment, hard work, high accountability, and passion has made the brand what it is today. It is an exciting time to work in food and I look forward to continuing to deliver on the founders’ mission to make healthy eating taste delicious.”

After years of dedication and exceptional results, the Kevin’s Natural Foods co-founders, Kevin McCray, Dan Costa, and Kelsie Costa, have decided that the strength of the business means now is the time to move on and spend more time on their families. They will stay on through the end of June to ensure a smooth transition.

“I am incredibly proud of what Kevin’s Natural Foods has accomplished in only four years, and I can’t think of a better person to lead the brand into the future,” said McCray. “Roxanne will reinforce the company’s culture while continuing to deliver for our customers, drive innovation and reach even more consumers. The future for Kevin’s Natural Foods is bright and I look forward to supporting its continued success.”

Roxanne will join Kevin’s Natural Foods in April, transitioning into the role of CEO by July 1st.

About Kevin’s Natural Foods

Kevin’s Natural Foods is a line of healthy entrées, sauces and sides on a mission to make clean eating not only taste delicious, but also seamlessly fit into any lifestyle. Co-founded by Kevin McCray, who battled a severe auto-immune disorder for years and found that nothing helped consistently until he discovered a paleo-friendly diet— Kevin’s Natural Foods was born from his desire to help others eat healthier. Kevin’s flavorful, sous-vide entrées and signature Paleo, Keto and Gluten-Free certified sauces allow home chefs to prepare delicious meals in five minutes. With strict nutritious standards, entrees and sauces contain zero refined sugar, artificial ingredients, grains, soy, antibiotics or hormones. Kevin’s products are available on the shelves of coveted grocery retailers nationwide like Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, and Costco. A true market disruptor, Kevin’s Natural Foods is the first clean refrigerated entrée brand and challenges the notion that proper nutrition can’t be as delicious as it is healthy.