Popular Deli Cracker Brand La Panzanella Upgrades to 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Debuts Fresh New Look

TUKWILA, Wash.–La Panzanella® Croccantini® (Italian for “crunchy little bite”), the delicious flatbread crackers that have become a cheese and charcuterie essential, are now made with 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, shifting from the previous blend of high-quality oils. As always, La Panzanella crackers are made with the same simple ingredients you find in your own kitchen and use a technique perfected over generations. The cracker’s golden bubbles and artisan edges help you create a comfortable, homemade mood, ideal for any occasion Sharing Life, Love and Food.

Along with the move to 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, La Panzanella® will feature a refreshed package, with cleaner graphics and an “Extra Virgin Olive Oil” call-out that will make it easier for shoppers to spot in the deli department of their favorite retailer. Price will remain unchanged at an average RSP of $5.50 ensuring these crackers remain accessible to all deli customers.

“Committing to 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil as a core ingredient reinforces the quality in our crackers, and stays true to our Italian heritage and roots,” said Steve Lorenz, Marketing Director for La Panzanella®. “La Panzanella® crackers are one of the top-selling crispbread crackers in the deli space, and by continuing to improve quality with ingredients our consumers care about, we believe we’ll continue to be the first choice in topped crackers for anyone hosting a gathering or enjoying a snack at home.”

La Panzanella’s mission is to create the most delectable crackers, taking the simplest meal or snack and making it memorable for all. All eight Croccantini flavors, including top-selling Original Sea Salt as well as fan-favorites Roasted Garlic and Rosemary, are now made with 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil amplifying the brand’s Italian roots. Find La Panzanella Croccantini in the deli section, near the artisan meats and cheeses, at retailers across the country.

About La Panzanella

Deeply rooted in traditional Italian values and uniquely crafted recipes perfected over generations, La Panzanella Artisanal Foods began as a bakery in the Capitol Hill area of Seattle in 1990. Today consumers around the world enjoy the brand’s timeless Croccantini artisan crispbread crackers – “crunchy little bites” in Italian – while gathering with family and friends or eating as a tasty snack on their own. ​Made from five simple ingredients and a cooking method perfected over generations, Croccantini have become a cheese and charcuterie essential. ​For more information on the brand and their history, visit www.lapanzanella.com.