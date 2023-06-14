Real Good Foods Announces Launch of NEW Low Carbohydrate, High Protein Burrito Platform into the Refrigerated Entrée Category

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness frozen food company, today announced the launch of their new cheesy burritos loaded with chunks of chicken breast and made with a proprietary low carb tortilla—available in the Club channel today, and coming to grocery stores in the coming months.

Real Good Foods’ burritos are made using chunks of antibiotic-free chicken breast and pepper jack and cheddar cheeses, seasoned with a hint of lime and cilantro and hand rolled into a proprietary low carb flour tortilla. These nutritious burritos extend Real Good Foods into a new category within Retail & Club, refrigerated Entrees. The Refrigerated Entrees category is a $4.1B category excluding Costco, and one of the fastest growing sub-categories in TTL US MULO, growing 10% vs. YAG and 22% vs. 2YAG L52 Weeks ending September 2022*.

“I’m proud of our team for creating these delicious burritos—that have 1/3 the carbs and 2x the protein of conventional burritos available today in Retail Grocery & Club stores,” said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of Real Good Foods. “Unlike other burritos, ours are loaded with chunks of chicken breast and natural cheeses, fresh cilantro and sauces and a proprietary low carb tortilla, vs other burritos, mostly made up of low value ingredients like rice and beans and carb heavy tortillas. Providing such a delicious item to the perimeter of the store is a great opportunity for us to introduce our low carb, high protein foods to a new audience. We believe this will get us closer to achieving our mission to help millions of people live a healthier lifestyle by reducing the amount of sugar and carbohydrates in their diet.”

About The Real Good Food Company

Real Good Foods (NASDAQ: RGF) is a leading health and wellness frozen foods company, providing a better way to enjoy your favorite foods. The Company’s mission is to provide “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating”, making delicious, nutritious foods that are low in sugar, low in carbohydrates and high in protein. The Real Good Foods family of products includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks – available in over 16,000 stores nationwide with additional direct-to-consumer options.

*Source SPINS ending September 2022 L52 Weeks Refrigerated Entrees