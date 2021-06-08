UK’s Global Cheese Awards in Frome Return in September 2021

A GLOBAL cheese competition, held in Somerset, is set to return this September – with a focus on artisan producers.

The Global Cheese Awards, part of The Frome Agricultural and Cheese Show, has been held every year since 1861 (apart from 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

And this year, to help the recovery of the specialist cheesemaker community, the Global Cheese Awards held in Frome are becoming more relevant to smaller, artisan producers.

