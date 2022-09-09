Winners Named In N.C. Specialty Food Association’s Awards Competition

RALEIGH –The N.C. Specialty Foods Association recently announced winners in its 2022 awards competition, with Alley Twenty Six of Chapel Hill named Grand Champion for its passion fruit syrup. A total of 142 entries were in competition across 11 categories.

The complete list of winners by category follows:

Baked Goods

-First Place – Sweater Box Confections of Nags Head – Salted Chocolate Espresso Shortbread

-Second Place – Sweater Box Confections of Nags Head – Chai Shortbread

BBQ Sauces

-First Place – Battle Tested of Raleigh – Hickory Original (tied)

-First Place – Mike D’s BBQ of Durham– Spicy BBQ Sauce (tied)

-Second Place – Indulgent Essential Spices of Franklinton – Raspberry BBQ Sauce & Marinade

Beverages/ Beverage Mixes

-First Place – Alley Twenty Six of Chapel Hill – Passion Fruit Syrup

-SecondPlace – Alley Twenty Six of Chapel Hill– Blood Orange Syrup

Condiments

-First Place – Julz’s Creations of Durham – You’re My Boy, Blue! Sweet Spicy Mustard

-Second Place –Celebration Time of Raleigh – That’s-A Spicy Pizza Sauce-A!

Confections

-First Place – The Durham Toffee Company of Durham – Brittled Nut Clusters

-Second Place – The Durham Toffee Company of Durham – Durham Toffee (tied)

-Second Place – Dew Drop Chocolates of Fuquay-Varina – Coconut Dreams (tied)

Deli Meats, Cheese, Dairy

-First Place – San Giuseppe Salami Co. of Elon – Habanero Garlic Salami

-Second Place – Nana’s Porch of Charlotte – Original Pimento Cheese

Fruit Spreads, Jams, Jellies

-First Place – Gotta Be Penelopes of Raleigh – Apricot Hot Pepper Jelly

-Second Place – Gotta Be Penelopes of Raleigh – Mild Apricot Pepper Jelly

Hot Sauces

-First Place – Rising Smoke Sauceworks of Efland – Synergy

-First Place – Sea Monster Sauces of Wilmington – Danger Berry

Pantry

-First Place – The Spicy Hermit of Durham – Extra Spicy Napa Cabbage Kimchi

-Second Place – Cottage Lane Kitchen of Chapel Hill – Cape Fear Spicy Pepper Relish

Snacks

-First Place – Joy Filled Foods of Goldsboro – Maple Glazed Pecans

-Second Place – America’s Best Nut Company of Rocky Mount – Wingnuts

Sweets and Syrups

-First Place – Jodi’s Elderberry Syrup of Smithfield – Elderberry Syrup

