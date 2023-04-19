APHIS Seeks Comments on Draft Pest Risk Analyses for Deregulation of Chrysanthemum White Rust and the Importation of Chrysanthemum Plants for Planting

USDA APHIS Floral April 19, 2023

We are advising the public that we are proposing to deregulate Chrysanthemum White Rust (CWR) based on an economic evaluation (EE) prepared by APHIS. Additionally, we have prepared two pest risk analyses. The first is for Chrysanthemum spp. and synonymous species cuttings and in vitro plantlets imported under a systems approach from 20 countries into the continental United States. The second is for Chrysanthemum spp. and synonymous species cuttings, in vitro plantlets, and plants with roots imported from Canada under a separate protocol. 

We are making the EE and the draft pest risk analyses available for review and comment. APHIS shares the draft pest risk analyses and EE to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft pest risk analyses and EE before we proceed with the commodity import approval process. 

The draft pest risk analyses and EE to support the deregulation of CWR will be available for review and comment until June 16, 2023. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to  www.regulations.gov and enter APHIS-2021-0081 in the Search field.

APHIS published a related proposed rule for chrysanthemum cut flowers in the Federal Register. To view it, go to www.regulations.gov and enter APHIS-2019-0024 in the Search field.

