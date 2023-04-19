Clover Sonoma Debuts Clover the Rainbow Milk with a Splash of Flavor

PETALUMA, Calif. — Clover Sonoma®, a third-generation family-owned and -operated dairy and Certified B Corporation®, today debuted Clover the Rainbow® Milk with a Splash of Flavor, the newest addition to the Clover the Rainbow® product line designed for kids and kids at heart. Clover the Rainbow Milk with a Splash of Flavor is available in three classically delicious flavors — Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry — and features no or low added sugar. Made with 100% USDA organic, 2% lactose free milk, these new dairy products are a good source of calcium and protein and do not contain any artificial flavors or sweeteners. Clover the Rainbow Milk with a Splash of Flavor will be available throughout the west coast in 1-quart, fully renewable milk cartons.

“For more than 100 years, Clover Sonoma has delivered the highest-quality dairy products that are critical to nourishing the well-being of families and kids,” said Clover Sonoma Vice President of Marketing Meg Sutula. “The launch of Clover the Rainbow Milk with a Splash of Flavor brings whole nutrition to the entire family in a delicious way. The fun and classic flavors paired with the goodness of organic, locally sourced, lactose free milk will help support a well-balanced diet without having to worry about overloading on added sugar or artificial sweeteners.”

The Clover the Rainbow brand debuted in 2021, bringing families essential nutrition from high-quality dairy sources and empowering kids of all ages and stages of development to “Power Your Brilliance”™ with healthy dietary choices and creative flavors. Sourced from Clover Sonoma’s community of family farms in Northern California, Clover the Rainbow is an organic, American Humane Certified, and sustainable food brand for families that packs whole nutrition, with limited ingredients, into dairy products without forgoing the fun, flavorful experience kids love.

Listening to Consumers

Flavored milk continues to spur an increase in demand, with a projected CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033, reflecting families’ continued prioritization of high-quality, nutritious beverages.* Research from Mintel shows that consumers value foods and drinks that provide “savvy sustenance” that help them control their grocery budgets while easily nourishing themselves.** Clover the Rainbow Milk with a Splash of Flavor brings families an answer to this critical consumer trend with vibrant, whole nutrition that begins with the highest quality organic dairy.

The new flavor profiles include:

Clover the Rainbow Milk with a Splash of Chocolate: This USDA organic and lactose free 2% milk delivers a splash of chocolate flavor with only two grams of added sugar per serving.

Clover the Rainbow Milk with a Splash of Vanilla: Flavored with organic vanilla extract, this USDA organic and lactose free 2% milk delivers a splash of vanilla flavor with zero grams of added sugar per serving.

Clover the Rainbow Milk with a Splash of Strawberry: Flavored with organic strawberry juice, this USDA organic and lactose free 2% milk delivers a splash of strawberry flavor with zero grams of added sugar per serving.

Clover the Rainbow Milk with a Splash of Flavor will be available at Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, and independent retailers throughout the west coast at MSRP of $4.99.

Love is at the heart of Clover

What’s good for the people, animals, and the planet is also good for business. This sentiment has been at the heart of Clover Sonoma’s ethos since its inception over 100 years ago. For Clover Sonoma, dairy has always been a labor of love, and for more than a century, it’s led with a history of firsts:

1994: Clover Sonoma was one of the first dairies to say “no” to the synthetic growth hormone rBST.

2019: Clover Sonoma began the process of eliminating plastic caps across many of its product lines and, as of 2022, prevented more than 1 million pounds of plastic from entering landfills.

2000: The company was the first dairy in the U.S. to become American Humane Certified for the care it gives its cows.

2020: Clover Sonoma created the first renewable milk carton in the U.S. with a 100% plant based liner. This carton has a 16% smaller carbon footprint vs. traditional cartons.

2022: Clover Sonoma produced the first post-consumer recycled (PCR) gallon milk jug in the U.S. to help cut down on consumer waste.

Clover Sonoma has received multiple industry and innovation awards in the past year recognizing its leadership role:

The 2022 inaugural Real Leaders ® Eco-Innovation Award recognized Clover Sonoma for its commitment and contribution to making a healthier planet.

Eco-Innovation Award recognized Clover Sonoma for its commitment and contribution to making a healthier planet. Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Healthy Snack Award honored Clover Sonoma’s Organic Blue Moon Milk as an innovative and tasty snack made with real and recognizable ingredients.

The 2022 NEXTY Editor’s Choice award recognized Clover Sonoma’s Organic Golden Moon Milk for its innovation and inspiration.

About Clover Sonoma

Third-generation family-owned and operated, Clover Sonoma is a leader at the forefront of the dairy industry, bringing conscious dairy products direct from its family farms to consumers. The Petaluma-based company in Northern California’s beautiful Sonoma County was the first dairy in the United States to become American Humane Certified and hold its partnership of family-owned dairy farms to a higher standard by developing its own unique Clover Promise of Excellence. As a Certified B Corporation®, the company uses its business as a power to do good, and its passionate support of animal welfare, sustainable practices, and local community continue to be hallmarks of the business. Each year, the company gives back at least five percent of its profits to support these passions under its Clover Cares program. For more information, please visit www.cloversonoma.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

Sources:

* Flavored Milk to Witness US$ 82 Billion Market Opportunity

** What consumers want in 2023