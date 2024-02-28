Colombian Flowers Take Center Stage on Valentine’s Day in the United States

Colombia ranked in 2022 as the second largest flower exporter in the world and the first in carnations, standing out for its wide floral diversity, with 1,600 varieties and 60 different species, according to Trademap. The floriculture sector generates around 200,000 jobs, of which 60% are occupied by women.

Through a joint effort between ProColombia and the country’s business association, during 2023, Colombia reaffirmed its position as one of the leading world exporters of flowers, with total exports of USD $2,096 million, showing a growth of 2% compared to 2022, according to figures from the DANE (National Administrative Department of Statistics).



The United States was consolidated as the main destination, with 79% of Colombian flower exports and a value of USD $1,661 million, followed by Canada with USD $67.7 million (3%), the United Kingdom with USD $64.5 million (3%), the Netherlands USD $55.7 (2.7%) and Japan with USD $47.1 (2%).

