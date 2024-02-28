Society of American Florists Responds to Negative Floral References in Valentine’s Day Promotions

Alexandria, VA – As the voice of the floral industry the Society of American Florists (SAF) takes a stand against businesses that disparage flowers to promote Valentine’s Day gifts.

In its outreach efforts, SAF encourages companies to focus on highlighting the benefits and key selling points of their products rather than resorting to unnecessary and unfair remarks about flowers.

Skincare company OSEA posted a social media ad featuring a vase of flowers accompanied by the text, “Skip the Flowers this Valentine’s Day!” SAF reached out, and in response a customer care expert from OSEA acknowledged the concerns raised by SAF. “Our Valentine’s Day post was based on many factors and this was not our intention. I want you to know I will send your concerns and feedback to the appropriate team. We appreciate hearing from our others as we continue to grow our family business.”

SAF also reached out to several other businesses that disparaged flowers in Valentine’s Day marketing:

Luxury gift company, Ricordami , which used the headlines, “Why get her flowers that will die in a week? Make it a memorable Valentine’s Day with our heart-warming Rose Bear” and, “Beauty That Lasts Beyond a Season” on Facebook and Instagram to advertise their preserved rose offerings.

Klarna, a financial tech company (submitted by several SAF members), which is running email and social media promotions advertising a variety of products with headline, "Valentine's Season is here. Do better than flowers."

Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, which sent email promotions with the headline "Forget the Flowers. Choose chocolate."

Online retailer, 40 Boxes, which sent text messages to advertise their Valentine's Day sale with the copy, "40 Boxes: Better than Roses…. Get 70% off our collection."

Air Plant City, which used the text "Valentine's Day gifts don't have to be flowers… Ditch the roses and get your special someone (or yourself) a little something to grow with," to promote air plants for the holiday.

Popular stationery, photo, and gift retailer Shutterfly, which sent a promotional text message that read, "Flowers? For Valentines? Groundbreaking. Let them feel the love this year with a unique gift instead!"

Rogers & Holland Jewelers, which ran a radio ad that stated, "Roses are red, violets are blue…roses die in a day or two."

National automotive service company Valvoline, which sent a promotional email with the message, "Your Valentine doesn't need flowers… they need an oil change."

Southwest Airlines, which in a Valentine's Day-themed email promoted a spring travel sale with the subject line, "$49 sale. Even better than roses."

