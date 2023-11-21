Exploring Composting: U.S. Consumer Perceptions & Willingness to Pay for Sustainable Environmental Practices in the Floral Industry

Composting is one of the easiest ways to begin a sustainability program. The practice of composting has been around a considerable amount of time, with evidence of ancient civilizations composting as far back as 4,000 years ago. However, the modern method of composting as an agricultural practice began in the 1920s.

A florist can recycle and compost green waste by separating plant trimmings and organic matter, such as leaves and flowers, from plastic and non-organic waste. Mix the waste with brown materials such as shredded newspaper or sawdust, and add some water to moisten the mixture. These plant materials can be composted using a compost bin or heaping in a pile or row, which will break down the organic matter and turn it into nutrient-rich soil amendment. The finished compost can then be used as a fertilizer for potted plants or returned back to the soil to achieve a robust agricultural crop.

So, what if you don’t have a garden or outdoor growing area? Some florists partner with local composting facilities, floral growers, or agriculture farms to dispose of their green waste sustainably (a list of composting facilities can be found on the US Composting Council’s website.) A business may also arrange for compost pickup by contacting their local waste management or composting company to see if they offer collection services. If not, many cities have community composting programs where residents can drop off their compost.

