Landmark Floral Marketing Fund Study Exploring Consumer Perceptions of Floral Industry Sustainability Co-sponsored by BloomNet and Syndicate Sales

A new research study, “Consumer Perceptions & Willingness to Pay for Sustainable Environmental Practices in the Floral Industry,” has launched under the direction of the Floral Marketing Fund (FMF) through researchers at Mississippi State University (MSU) and the Texas State University (TSU).



The study is facilitated by the Floral Marketing Fund, in cooperation with the American Floral Endowment (AFE) and co-sponsored by leading floral industry companies, BloomNet®, a floral services provider, and Syndicate Sales, a floral hardgoods supplier.



The main purpose of this study is to gain an understanding of consumer perceptions as they relate to retail floral providers’ sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. Survey results will aid in helping thousands of floral providers make decisions regarding how to structure their businesses to become more environmentally friendly. BloomNet, Syndicate Sales, and the Floral Marketing Fund expect to distribute results through industry presentations and social media. In addition, they will collaborate to develop video-based, online courses designed to train floral providers on best sustainability practices.



Sustainable retail floral providers include florists, wedding/event planners, grocery and other consumer-facing outlets that practice more environmentally sound business decisions such as buying fair-trade, local, and organically grown flowers, recycling flower waste and cardboard, using energy-efficient light bulbs and/or floral coolers, using more sustainable delivery methods such as electric vehicles, reducing the use of single-use products such as plastic sleeves and floral foam, etc.



Researchers for the study include Dr. Coleman Etheredge (MSU), who is leading this study, assisted by Dr. Tina Waliczek Cade (TSU) and Dr. James DelPrince (MSU).



The Floral Marketing Fund represents a community of floral industry organizations and leaders, like BloomNet and Syndicate Sales, collaboratively supporting and funding floral marketing efforts, consumer research, and promoting the emotional wellness and health benefits to increase consumer consumption of flowers and plants. Additional studies and ways to get involved can be found at floralmarketingfund.org.



For more information, questions about the study, or to get involved, contact the Floral Marketing Fund at info@floralmarketingfund.org.

About BloomNet®

As the leading floral and gift industry service provider, BloomNet, Inc. (www.bloomnet.net), a wholly-owned subsidiary of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., is focused on continually exceeding the expectations of its select community of members across the nation and around the globe that rely upon BloomNet as their trusted source for unique personalized service, comprehensive offerings, innovative programs, and quality products designed to increase their viability. BloomNet is committed to working side by side with its members to foster industry education, build community, and develop long term relationships built on trust, commitment, and dependability.



About Floriology® Institute

As the premier industry-accredited floral education center, the Floriology Institute is dedicated to building a foundation for excellence, enabling innovative approaches in floral design and retail practices that empower florists to reach their full potential and allow their customers to recapture the joy and expression of the language of flowers. The Floriology Institute offers an extensive range of courses, electives and forums featuring hands-on sessions, in-depth lectures and online learning opportunities. Instructors at the Floriology Institute include award winning floral designers and highly experienced floral industry business professionals. The Floriology Institute is powered by BloomNet®.



About Syndicate Sales, Inc.

Syndicate Sales developed and sold its first product, the Aquapic®, in 1946. Over 75 years later, Syndicate is still developing innovative, industry-standard, quality products for florists around the world. With a history rooted in manufacturing, importing and distribution, Syndicate is a complete provider of floral hardgoods offering everything from Aquapics®, Aquaplus® and Aquafoam® to over 500 glass, plastic and ceramic containers. In addition to these important everyday items, Syndicate also manufactures the Egg®, Pillow® and DIY Floral Grid® – all foam-free mechanics created to offer florists labor-saving, eco-friendly design options. As a trusted supplier to the floral industry, Syndicate remains committed to its founding principle: to provide the best service and the highest quality products through continuous improvement.

About the Floral Marketing Fund (FMF)

The Floral Marketing Fund (FMF) represents a community of floral industry organizations and leaders collaboratively supporting and funding floral marketing efforts, consumer research, and promoting the emotional wellness and health benefits to increase consumer consumption of flowers and plants.

The Fund utilizes funds and expertise from industry sources to provide both financial support and human capital to projects that will benefit the entire floriculture industry – connecting marketers and researchers directly with industry leaders to directly support increased flower sales.

Help support future studies by making a contribution to the FMF.