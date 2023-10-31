Meijer Awards Six Team Members with Company’s Highest Honors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced the winners of its 2023 Legacy Awards – the highest recognition a Meijer team member can receive. Six individuals were recognized in two categories: the Fred Meijer Award, named for the retailer’s co-founder, is given to one team member annually who demonstrates the values of humility, generosity, and passion for serving others, and the President’s Award, which recognizes team members who have a significant impact on the company’s success.

“Meijer was built on a solid foundation of values – focusing on our customers and treating our team as family,” Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. “Despite how much we have grown or how fast the industry changes, these values guide us along a path of positive growth. The Legacy Awards shine a spotlight on the leadership, innovation, and service of our team members who work hard every day to help shape the Meijer legacy.”

Lansing, Mich., Complex Director Fred Walker is the 2023 Fred Meijer Award recipient. Walker is a person of impeccable integrity who has built strong relationships with community leaders and represents Meijer in several organizations, including the United Way, Peckham Institute in the Lansing Community, and the Lansing Community Center. He also serves on several committees at Meijer, including for Great Place to Work® – contributing to the company’s fifth straight year of certification. Walker genuinely lives and demonstrates Meijer values, has a passion for developing talent, is personally engaged in the company’s success, and is an excellent role model for enriching lives in the communities he serves.

The retailer named five winners of the 2023 President’s Award:

Brandon Ford, Store Director in Avon, Ohio

Cris Jones, Senior Real Estate Manager in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Amy Messing, Specialist of Senior Organization Development in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Sahar Nabbud, Cashier in Shelby Twp., Mich.

Chris Thurner, Indirect Procurement Support Manager in Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Few things embody our culture more than our annual Legacy Awards,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “These awards are especially meaningful because they’re decided based on nominations from the winners’ peers and coworkers. I’m honored to recognize their accomplishments in living our company’s values and making a positive impact on the people around them.”

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com