NC is a Leading Pork and Poultry Producer. Now, a Company Wants to Grow Chicken in a Lab.

ADAM WAGNER, The News & Observer Meat & Poultry January 2, 2023

Growing chickens and hogs is big business in North Carolina.

Now, a company that grows its meat in a lab instead of in barns is looking to Eastern North Carolina for the location of its first commercial-scale facility.

Believer Meats is investing more than $123 million to build a manufacturing facility in Wilson Corporate Park. When complete, the Wilson facility will employ about 100 people, with Believer targeting the production of about 22 million pounds of meat a year.

Yaakov Nahmias, an Israeli professor, founded the company as Future Meat Technologies in 2018. In November 2022, the company changed its name to the more marketable Believer Meats.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The News & Observer

