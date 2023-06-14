Mathieu van de Sande appointed as CEO of Ontario Plants Propagation

St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada – Ontario Plants Propagation Limited (“Ontario Plants Propagation”), one of North America’s leading suppliers of high-quality starter plants to greenhouse growers, announces the appointment of Mathieu van de Sande as its new Chief Executive Officer from today. Mathieu has 20 years’ of leadership experience in Controlled Environment Agriculture and joins from Dutch-based

grower PlantLab.

Rob Poultney will have an expanded role as Chief Financial & Administrative Officer and will oversee financial and operational performance including the development of the company’s second site at Glencoe in Ontario. This follows Rob’s impressive leadership of Ontario Plants Propagation since its acquisition by COFRA Holding last year. Ontario Plants’ experienced management team will continue to lead the business, under COFRA’s ownership, from St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada.

David Levin, Executive Chair of COFRA Holding’s Sustainable Food Group, said: “I am pleased to welcome Mathieu to Ontario Plants Propagation, as the business looks to scale up and further strengthen its relationship with growers in North America. A sharper focus on biosecurity, sustainability and customer service will be crucial to future success, and I am confident that Mathieu – with his industry experience, commercial acumen and leadership skills – will help lead the business to new heights.

I also want to congratulate Rob, who deserves enormous credit for Ontario Plants Propagation’s success to date. He led Ontario Plants Propagation through its acquisition and integration into COFRA’s Sustainable Food Group, while overseeing plans for the company’s second site at Glencoe. I am delighted that he has accepted an expanded role of Chief Administrative Officer on top of resuming his CFO responsibilities.”

Mathieu brings 20 years of leadership experience in Controlled Environment Agriculture, in North America and the Netherlands, to his new role of CEO. He joins from Dutch-based PlantLab, a leading indoor farmer, where as Head of Business Development he helped to scale the company through a series of partnerships and joint ventures. Previously, he served as sales or account manager for several US and Dutch based horticulture businesses.

Mathieu van de Sande, new CEO of Ontario Plants Propagation, commented: “I am excited to join Ontario Plants Propagation as it scales up and invests – with COFRA’s support – in new growing facilities to further strengthen customer relationships and improve biosecurity and sustainability. Rob and the team deserve huge credit for building what is undoubtedly one of North America’s top providers of starter plants. I look forward to working with them to continue the business’ success.”