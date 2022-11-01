PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC Announces Acquisition of Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — PPC Flexible Packaging LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging, announces the acquisition of Kansas City, KS-based Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC (PPT).

PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in printing and converting of flexible films, pouches, and other innovative packaging designs, including prototypes. It is a recognized pioneer in cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications, consumer snack and organic brands, specialty produce, pet, nutraceutical, bakery and horticulture markets. With the addition of PPT, the firm now operates 13 manufacturing facilities in Buffalo Grove, IL, Mission and Kansas City, KS, Rome, GA, Payson, UT, Pewaukee, WI, Colombia, South America, McKinney, TX, Columbus and Alliance, OH, North Salt Lake, UT, and Hartland, WI. Its facilities are AIB, SQF level II and ISO-9001 certified. Founded in 2017 with its first acquisition, PPC provides the highest quality products with best-in-class lead times to service both emerging and recognized brands.

Founded in the early 1970s and acquired by David and Dan Staker in 2002, PPT has become an industry leader in delivering the highest quality, value-added flexible packaging solutions. The Company has built an impeccable reputation for delivering value through its customer- and people-centric culture providing innovative packaging formats and features with extraordinary service. PPT’s products include up to 11-color high-definition printed roll stock films, high barrier laminations and an array of pre-made pouch formats, including flat bottom, box and pinch bottom, stand-up and quad-bags, incorporating a variety of convenience-oriented features and attributes. PPT serves blue-chip consumer packaged goods companies, as well as emerging brands and co-manufacturers, throughout North America. PPT employs 425 associates in manufacturing and distribution facilities strategically located in Kansas City, KS, and Columbus, OH.

Kevin Keneally, President & CEO of PPC, said, “We’ve known David and Dan for the entire 20 years of their ownership of PPT and have watched them build one of the most respected, technology-driven firms in our industry. We’re thrilled the Stakers, and their entire talented leadership team, are joining the PPC family to merge and integrate our businesses and cultures into what we believe will be one of the most powerfully differentiated flexible packaging converters in North America!”

David Staker, President and CEO of PPT, said “We’re excited to join forces with Kevin and the PPC team. This combination is truly complementary, and solidifies our position as the leader in purposeful, powerful packaging to the pet care, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer markets in North America. This partnership will enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers, with broader and deeper capabilities and capacity, greater technical and financial resources to support continued strong growth, and significant opportunities for our associates to contribute and develop professionally in a fast-growing, robust industry.”

Headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, and fueled by GTCR, a Chicago, IL-based growth equity partner, PPC Flexible Packaging has steadily grown and evolved, both organically and through acquisition, into a premier Top 20 flexible packaging manufacturer. PPC is a dynamic team of design and packaging professionals dedicated to providing creative packaging solutions incorporating the latest technologies. PPC’s people, along with its capabilities and speed-to-market service, have always been its greatest strengths – establishing it as a trusted leader within the consumer and cleanroom markets.