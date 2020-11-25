Scottish Flower Growers Unite To Promote ‘Grown Not Flown’

FLOWER growers in Scotland are on a mission to raise the profile of the domestic industry and reduce the market’s dependence on importing flowers from abroad.

Scotland’s climate lends itself to growing flowers – with high-quality soil and fewer pests and less disease – yet 90 per cent of cut flowers sold in Britain are imported, grown mostly in Africa and shipped here via Holland.

In an attempt to raise the collective voice of commercial growing in Scotland, cut flower growers from Aberdeenshire to Ayrshire have come together to form a new group to promote this little-known sector and call on shoppers to support “grown over flown”.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Herald