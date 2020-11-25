COVID-Era Cheese Boom: Japan-Made Italian-Style Cheese on the Rise

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on Hokkaidō’s dairy farmers, who continue to struggle as demand plummets from school meal providers and the food and beverage industry. One glimmer of light is the jump in production of matured cheeses by Hokkaidō’s cheesemakers, generating rising demand for milk. This may be the key to saving Hokkaidō’s dairy farmers.

Boosting Cheese Production to Help Dairy Farmers

Fattoria Bio Hokkaidō in Sapporo’s Shiroishi Ward is dedicated to making and selling quality cheeses rivaling those of Italy. Since March 2020, the shop has been working to produce a high-quality cheese named Grana di Ezo that will be matured for eight months before sale.

Takahashi Hiroyuki, president of Fattoria Bio Hokkaidō, explains how the decision to produce a matured cheese came out of the pandemic.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Nippon.com