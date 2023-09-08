ShipMyPlants.com, the Future of Consumer Horticulture

According to Forbes, 20.8 percent of all retail purchases will be made online in 2023. By 2026, that number jumps to 24 percent

For green industry businesses looking to boost sales, broaden product offerings, increase reach, attract new customers, and remain open 24/7, Ship My Plants e-commerce should be a top priority.

ShipMyPlants.com is the first online, multi-vendor platform created for the plant industry by people in the plant industry. This innovative marketplace offers a diverse range of plant-based products, from unique houseplants to outdoor garden essentials. With a few clicks, vendors, shops, and influencers can seamlessly establish their unique marketplace presence, catering to shipping and local delivery preferences.

“Niche marketplaces are the future of retail. Until now, the consumer horticulture industry did not have any dedicated platform in which people can buy and sell goods at lower commission fees than our traditional, big-box marketplaces,” says Rich Christakes, founder and CEO of Ship My Plants. “By seamlessly connecting plant buyers with sellers, it’s an ideal avenue for green industry businesses to establish turnkey e-commerce stores with minimal time and investment.”

“We started with Ship My Plants from the very beginning,” says Josh Armstrong, founder of We the Wild. “It is a perfect complement to our current in-store efforts, running in the background without much effort on my part. Ship My Plants handles the transactions, sales tax, and advertising.”

Consumers are learning to shop on marketplaces where they can find an extensive selection of products in one place. Notably setting itself apart from a standardized, one-size-fits-all approach, Ship My Plants.com is an open marketplace that prides itself on innovation, utilizing geo location search results, a 24-hour seller setup process, and the embedded NetPS Plant Finder Database. With a commitment to quality and sustainability, they ensure that each item on the platform meets high standards.

Before Ship My Plants, online plant sellers had to create their listings from scratch using their own photos and information they can find on the internet. Now, with Ship My Plants, they can leverage the world’s largest commercial plant database that is built into the seller dashboard experience. With nearly 40,000 unique plants and counting in the database, plant sellers are supported by the platform with correct cultural information on the plant as well as professional photos for their instant use with no fear of copyright issues.

And the platform isn’t just about commerce; it’s a community hub for plant lovers to connect, explore, and learn. ShipMyPlants.com features a user-friendly interface that allows visitors to effortlessly browse through various categories, discover new plant species, and access valuable information about caring for plants. From beginners to experienced gardeners, everyone can find something of interest on the site.

“The era of the omnichannel is upon us,” says Christakes. “This is where your current and future customers are and will be shopping.”

To sign up to be a seller on Shipmyplants.com, please contact Clint Albin at Clint@shipmyplants.com.

Ship My Plants offers a uniquely innovative, fair, and open marketplace for local plant buyers and sellers – the ultimate online destination to connect plant businesses with plant purchasers near and far. For over five decades and two generations, the founders of Ship My Plants have belonged to the garden center industry – from plant production to brick-and-mortar retail and, most recently, the online selling experience. We prioritize education and resources for buyers and sellers alike and believe in uncompromised quality. We are plant people, and knowledge is the key to the offerings found on Ship My Plants.