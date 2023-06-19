Announcing NPFDA’s 2023 Scholarship Awardees

St. Marys, GA – The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation has awarded scholarships to six outstanding students from a vast number of qualified applicants. The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation was established in 1979. Since that time, the Foundation has awarded almost $280,000.00 in scholarships to exceptional students.

NPFDA Scholarships are funded through our generous donations and annual silent auction.

Eligible applicants were from NPFDA Member Companies or were children of an employee of a NPFDA Member Company who is enrolled full-time at a US based College or University or a graduating high school senior pursuing a college degree in the fall. To apply each student had to complete an application, author an essay, and then submit these items along with their transcripts and a faculty recommendation.

The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation’s Selection Committee reviewed each applicant’s submission. Each submission was evaluated by committee members based on the goals and aspirations essay, extracurricular activities, recommendation letter and GPA.

NPFDA Employees and Families Scholarship Winners:

Alexsa Medina of Miami Dade Honors College – Quirch Foods

Austin Wallace of University of Georgia – Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Carmen Puentes of University of Tennessee – HPL

Joey Xie of Vanderbilt University – AJC International

Katherine Sierra of Auburn University – Auburn University

Melissa Babinecz of University of Florida – Pilgrim’s

For more information, please visit https://www.npfda.org/npfda-scholarships or contact NPFDA at 770-535-9901 or info@npfda.org

About NPFDA – The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) is a non-profit trade association based in St. Mary’s, GA. It is comprised of protein and food suppliers, retailers, processors, transportation companies and marketers with a membership of 280 industry firms from throughout the country. The association’s goal is to provide platforms for all members to get together and network, grow and learn from one another, and develop lasting business relationships. NPFDA’s mission is to help businesses in the protein industry connect, build lasting relationships, and thrive. For more information, visit www.npfda.org or call (912) 439-3603. Follow us on Twitter @NPFDA1 or via Facebook