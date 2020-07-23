Ball Park Brand Asks Fans to Help Support Baseball Stadium Vendors with #FrankItForward Initiative

Ball Park® Brand Meat & Poultry July 23, 2020

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Many of summertime’s favorite moments center around days at the ballpark. With fans watching America’s favorite pastime from home this season, Ball Park® brand is helping bring back these feelings of summer while also supporting baseball stadium vendors with the #FrankItForward initiative. Timed to the return of the baseball season and National Hot Dog Day, Ball Park brand is pledging a $100,000 commitment to help out-of-work baseball stadium vendors and is inviting fans nationwide to join the #FrankItForward initiative.

Starting today, fans can participate in one of two ways on Twitter with #FrankItForward: post a video or photo of a favorite baseball memory using #FrankItForward, or simply re-tweet the brand’s announcement of the program. In addition to Ball Park brand’s initial commitment of $100,000, for each tweet or re-tweet using #FrankItForward, the brand will donate an additional dollar to baseball stadium vendors for the first 50,000 eligible tweets through September 7, 2020.* 

“While summer’s favorite past-time is different this year, people’s passion for the game, the food, and those who make it special, like baseball stadium vendors, remains,” said Jennifer Dahlgren, senior director of marketing for the Ball Park brand. “The #FrankItForward initiative helps us continue to celebrate the season by giving back and invites Ball Park hot dog and baseball fans everywhere to spread some kindness this summer.”

All funds contributed by Ball Park brand will be distributed through Major League Baseball Charities.

“We are thankful to MLB’s social responsibility team for their support in helping these well-deserving stadium vendors get a little something extra this season,” said Dahlgren. “Knowing we all can come together and step up to the plate during times when it matters most makes this program even more special.”

To learn more about #FrankItForward and Ball Park brand, visit www.ballparkbrand.com or on Twitter.

*No purchase necessary to participate. One hashtag usage is the monetary donation equivalent of $1.00 (USD). Hashtag usage can increase the donation up to $50,000. Program runs now through September 7, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. or 50,000 eligible tweets, whichever comes first. Click here for full program disclaimer.

About Ball Park® Brand
The Ball Park brand was launched in 1957 in response to a request for a hot dog from the owner of the Detroit Tigers baseball team and today, is an official partner of the Detroit Tigers. The Ball Park frank was such a success, it was expanded nationally. Ball Park products can be found in supermarkets, convenience stores and a variety of sports venues.

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

This July is Bound to Be a Wiener

June 30, 2020 National Hot Dog and Sausage Council

This month marks National Hot Dog Month, a full thirty-one days that celebrate one of America’s most iconic foods. Hot dogs are part of American culture, summer celebrations, travel and grilling traditions. They are synonymous with our nation’s independence as Americans are expected to eat 150 million hot dogs on July 4 alone.

Meat & Poultry

Hot Dogs and Sausages Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants ANIMEX Foods, Atria, Bar-S Foods

June 8, 2020 AMA Research & Media LLP

AMA published a new study on the Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable).

Meat & Poultry

Major League Baseball Fans Will Enjoy 18.3 Million Hot Dogs and Nearly Four Million Sausages at Ballparks in 2019

March 29, 2019 National Hot Dog and Sausage Council

When it comes to what we eat at Major League Baseball (MLB) parks, the top dogs for well over a century have been hot dogs and sausages—and once again, they will reign supreme in 2019. According to a survey by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC), MLB fans this season are expected to consume about 18.3 million hot dogs and nearly four million sausages.