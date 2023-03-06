Charcutnuvo’s Better-for-You, Fully-Cooked Sausage Brand Expands Line Options to Natural Grocers Nationwide

DENVER — Charcutnuvo (https://charcutnuvo.com), a fourth-generation, family-owned company that makes all-natural sausages, has announced that its newly released Breakfast Sausage Links Made with Chicken–in both Organic and All-Natural varieties, is expanding to natural grocers nationwide this month. Charcutnuvo will showcase these delicious, better-for-you products at Expo West at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, from March 7-11, 2023, at Booth #5337.

The two new varieties include:

Charcutnuvo Organic Breakfast Sausage Links Made with Chicken : Crafted with coarsely ground organic skinless chicken and seasoned with black pepper and sage. Additional ingredients include water, organic potato starch, sea salt, organic spices, vinegar, cultured celery powder, and organic garlic. Casing free. Non-GMO, Gluten Free. No sugar added. No nitrates or nitrites added.



“We are excited to expand our popular organic and all-natural chicken breakfast sausage links to natural grocers throughout the nation who seek to provide their customers with fresher, more premium, fully-cooked sausage options,” stated Eric Gutknecht, founder and owner of Charcutnuvo. “We know consumers love the taste and convenience of this morning breakfast staple that can be enjoyed anytime. And since our tasty chicken breakfast sausage links are low in calories and fat but high in protein, they are the perfect complement to a healthy lifestyle.”

The brand only uses locally-sourced chickens raised without the use of antibiotics or hormones. Each 1-ounce link is only 35 calories with 1 gram of fat and 5.5 grams of protein. Packages are 8 oz net weight. Fully cooked and ready to heat.

The brand has established well-known retail partnerships with retailers, including Natural Grocers, Whole Foods, Safeway, and Costco.

A bout Charcutnuvo

Charcutnuvo is a fourth-generation, family-owned company that aspires to create the best-tasting all natural and organic sausage for you to enjoy with your family and friends. Carefully crafted flavors, pure and simple ingredients, and conscientiously sourced HEALTHIER meats not only create a better taste, but an honest indulgence that will change how you think about sausage.