Elevate your Tailgate with Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage

NEW ORLEANS – What would football be without good food to go along with it? Once again Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage has debuted more half-time worthy recipes using Andouille, Cajun Style and the newly released Blackened Seasoned Chicken Smoked Sausage flavor from seven culinary influencers and chefs. Join us as we follow them to see what mouth-watering dishes each will bring to the game:

Dan Whalen, also known as @tfimb, puts his own spin on the classic taquito with a thin sliced Andouille smoked sausage wrapped in a corn tortilla. Add some Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning to your preferred sour cream and voila, a match made in game day heaven!

Jaymee Sire, @JaymeeSire, brings (pork) shots to her party with cut pieces of smoked sausage, Zatarain’s Jambalaya rice mix and a cream cheese mixture wrapped in bacon.

Patrick McMenemy, aka @southernvibin, debuts loaded Rajun Cajun Bites with browned smoked sausage topped with seasoned, glazed shrimp and BBQ sauce.

Katherine Salom, aka @girlgonegrilling, serves up Andouille & Shrimp Nachos with homemade crispy chips to compliment the dish.

Miguel Raya, aka @cooking_with_fire___, continues to show us his take on jalapeño poppers stuffed with smoked sausage, wrapped in bacon and basted with BBQ sauce.

Kyle Istook, aka @kyleistook, puts his unique culinary flare on a game-day original: loaded sausage queso!

Acclaimed celebrity chef and PBS star Kevin Belton unveils three appetizers using the new Blackened Seasoned Chicken flavor: a sausage palmier, sausage cups with cheese and green onion and lastly, a sausage cooked Hasselback style for extra crispy edges. We can safely say all three were a touchdown!

However you plan to tailgate this season, use Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage to complete your recipes and add that Louisiana flair to your game day menu. Stock up on Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage at Kroger, Walmart, Food Lion and many other stores across the country.

For more recipe inspiration, featuring Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage, visit zatarains.com.