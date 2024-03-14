From the Field – Meat Processing Technical Assistance Success

Seeds planted over the past two years with the Biden Administration’s billion-dollar commitment to foster a more resilient, diverse, and equitable meat and poultry processing system are now beginning to sprout across the country and U.S. Territories:

A cooperative of Montana ranchers is purchasing and expanding a processing facility that was on the verge of closing;

Muslim producers in Maine are developing a new regional halal processing and marketing enterprise;

several tribally-led initiatives are building processing facilities to strengthen their food security; and

a producers’ co-op in Puerto Rico that supplies roasting hogs for restaurants is expanding to supply local retailers with fresh, locally grown pork.

The American Rescue Plan (H.R. 1319, 117th Congress ) provided most of the funding for these programs. However, the demand for these resources has far too often outstripped the available funding.

