Growth at Conger Meat Market Leads to Yet Another Expansion

CONGER — When Darcy and Jeremy Johnson purchased Conger Meat Market in 2004 it had been in the same family and the same location since 1935.

The Johnsons continued to operate the business in that location until 2017 when they moved into their new facility — the renovated Conger creamery building — right next door. The move doubled the space they had been working in.

“We built it as big as we could afford at the time,” Jeremy said. As happy as they were to have the extra space, they had barely finished it when the Mansfield and Manchester meat markets closed, sending many livestock producers their way with animals to butcher and process.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Alberta Tribune