Harrison Kircher Named President and CEO of National Chicken Council

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Chicken Council’s (NCC) Board of Directors recently announced that Harrison Kircher has been named NCC President and CEO, effective January 1, 2025.

“On behalf of the NCC Board of Directors, I congratulate Harrison on his appointment as the new President and CEO,” said NCC Chairman Bill Griffith, Peco Foods. “Harrison’s dedication, expertise and leadership have been evident throughout his time with the Council. We have complete confidence in his ability to guide us towards a successful future. His passion for our industry and commitment to our members make him the perfect fit for this role. We are excited to see the positive impact Harrison will undoubtedly have on our organization and stand ready to support him as he embarks on this new journey.”

Kircher has been a member of the NCC team for the past 13 years, first joining as an intern in 2011. He has spent time as a Government Affairs Associate, Manager, Director and Vice President on the legislative affairs team. Promoted to Senior Vice President of Government Affairs in 2021, his primary focus has been advancing NCC’s lobbying efforts on Capitol Hill and educating members of Congress and their staffs on a range of policy issues including agriculture, appropriations, immigration, labor, energy and international trade. Prior to joining NCC, Kircher worked in advertising at Ogilvy & Mather in New York and aided in Robert Hurt’s 2010 congressional campaign victory in Virginia. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2009 and is a native of Pittsford, New York. Kircher resides in Arlington, VA, with his wife, Amelia.

“I am honored to accept this position and the opportunity to continue working for the chicken industry,” Kircher said. “I am especially confident in our future success given the very strong team around me at NCC. I look forward to the challenge and continuing NCC’s tradition of service and effective representation in Washington.”