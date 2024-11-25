Young Floral Pros to Gather in Dallas for SAF’s Next Gen LIVE! Feb. 23-25, 2025

Alexandria, VA – Young professionals in the floral industry seeking growth opportunities and meaningful connections need look no further than the Society of American Florists’ (SAF) 4th annual Next Gen LIVE! conference, set to take place in Dallas, February 23-25, 2025.

Designed by and for the next generation of floral professionals, Next Gen LIVE! offers a dynamic blend of education, networking, hands-on experiences, and industry insights to help attendees sharpen their skills and grow their careers.

“This conference offers incredible value, especially for newcomers to the industry,” said Sheldon Jensen of Flowers By Michelle in Las Vegas and a member of SAF’s Next Gen committee. “Engaging in real-world discussions and learning from experienced professionals is highly beneficial, especially when they relate to daily challenges and professional growth. There is no better learning opportunity in the industry than from our peers.”

Empowering Leadership

The 2025 conference features targeted leadership sessions aimed at young professionals eager to make a lasting impact in their organizations.

During Leading in the Fast Lane: How Next Gen Can Shape the Future Laura Walsh from Smithers Oasis will guide attendees on how to leverage their natural strengths, such as digital skills and adaptability, to drive positive organizational change.

Managing Up, Down and All Around will equip participants with the tools needed to align with senior leadership’s vision, effectively lead teams, and foster trust and communication across their organizations.

“Leadership sessions at past Next Gen LIVE! events have helped me show up more mindfully with my leadership,” shared Holly Haveman of Kennedy Flowers & Gifts in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Practical Skills for Career Growth

Next Gen LIVE! also emphasizes practical, actionable skills that attendees can implement immediately.

Confident Connections: Master Customer Interactions Across All Channels will enhance customer loyalty and sales with effective face-to-face, phone, and online interactions.

Reputation Resilience will share how to turn online reviews into opportunities for growth with strategies for managing feedback.

AI Unleashed and Getting Started with AI will provide all levels of AI expertise, offering hands-on insights into creating captivating marketing materials and demystifying the technology to boost productivity.

Behind-the-Scenes Industry Insights

Attendees will tour the renowned Dr. Delphinium Design Center, an innovative and successful floral retailer. The experience includes a first look at emerging floral trends presented by the Creative Cartel, a trailblazing group of florists redefining the industry.

“Past tours during Next Gen LIVE! events were very insightful,” noted Jensen. “They’ve helped me gain a broader understanding of the floral industry, which has improved how I communicate with customers.”

Building a Lifelong Community

Networking remains a cornerstone of Next Gen LIVE!, with opportunities to connect during social events, meals, and the Supplier Showcase.

“Having a Next Gen community is invaluable,” said Haveman. “I reach out to the community nearly weekly, asking for thoughts and solutions from my peers. These are my flower friends for life!”

Young professionals are also encouraged to participate in Next Gen’s monthly virtual happy hours and join the group’s active Facebook community.

To see the full event details, schedule and register click here.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit SAFNow.org.