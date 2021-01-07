Strong Thanksgiving Floral Sales Predict a Booming Valentine’s Day

With so many people unable to visit others on Thanksgiving, many chose to share their love by sending flowers. At least, that’s how it seems based on a just-released report by the Society of American Florists. They surveyed retail florists across the country at the beginning of December, and a full 71% saw their sales increase this year over 2019. 13% said sales were the same, and only 15% reported fewer sales.

This is excellent news as we are about to enter into the biggest floral holiday of them all: Valentine’s Day. Here are some key takeaways from the survey that we hope will help you start preparing now for Valentine’s Day — it will be here faster than we think!

Holiday Staffing Issues

Hiring extra people is often necessary during a holiday, but this year it’s been especially tricky. Many employees have had the added burden of remote schooling and potential quarantines, putting additional strain on floral businesses. Add to that the need to find temporary help, and the issue gets tougher.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses