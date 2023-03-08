5 Ways to Increase Your St. Patrick’s Day Sales

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral March 8, 2023

Well, you did it! You survived the Valentine’s Day rush! Now it’s time to prepare for Mother’s Day, right? Well, yes. But don’t forget the holidays between these two major ones — like St. Patrick’s Day.

You don’t need the “luck of the Irish” to have great St. Patrick’s Day floral sales. All you need is good preparation and some timely marketing tips. Here are a few of our tried-and-true favorites:

1. Prepare Your St. Patrick’s Day Inventory

Yes, this holiday is all about green, but you also want to have some complementary colors on hand for your St. Patrick’s Day creations. Make sure you have a good inventory of green flowers like bells of Ireland, green trix, green roses (like our Green Tea or Jade roses), and tinted green carnations. Then add white, cream, and yellow flowers to the mix for some variety.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses

Related Articles

Floral

How to Use a Flower Color Wheel to Achieve Spectacular Results

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral July 6, 2022

When it comes to flower arranging, we know you’ve got what it takes. But we also know that you’re always learning ways to improve your skills and make drop-dead gorgeous arrangements. That’s where the flower color wheel comes in: When you’re deciding on color combinations for your beautiful floral designs, the color wheel can be your best friend. So, here are a few ways to use it when planning and designing your arrangements.