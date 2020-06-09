Father’s P.R.E.P. – How to Increase your sales with Father’s Day Flowers

Here we are: It’s already May, and June isn’t far behind. What would typically be the time for weddings, graduations, and other celebrations is now the time for staying home.

This pandemic has created a tough time for florists everywhere. We know that you’ve lost a lot of revenue. There’s nothing we want more than florists worldwide returning to business and spreading the joy of flowers!

That’s why we all have to be creative on ways to increase sales during holidays such as Father’s Day. Sending flowers to a man was a new idea a few years ago, but now it’s become more popular. Particularly in these times, what Dad wouldn’t want to receive a gift of flowers to brighten his day?

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor