1-800-Flowers.com and Jason Wu Collaborate to Launch Exclusive Floral Collection

CARLE PLACE, NY – Today, 1-800-Flowers.com®, one of the world’s leading floral providers, announced it has collaborated with global design talent, Jason Wu, to release an exclusive assortment of modern and elegant bouquets. The Jason Wu for Wild Beauty™ collection, which is now available nationwide, features on-trend arrangements that embody the designer’s signature aesthetic of femininity and sophistication. Behind-the-scenes content, specially designed ‘thank you’ notes and the ability to preview select bouquets in 3D will allow customers to have an immersive digital experience as they are introduced to the new collection. This marks Jason Wu’s first collaboration with a floral and gifting brand.

“Jason Wu is one of the world’s most renownedfashion designers and we are thrilled to collaborate with him on this truly original collection, which reflects his unique point of view in floral design and bouquet presentation,” said Valerie Ghitelman, Vice President, Product Development and Design, 1-800-Flowers.com. “We are excited to not only share these beautifully crafted arrangements with our customers, but to engage them with distinctive content that provides insights into Jason’s design influences and more.”

“Playing a role in the intimate decision of what one chooses to wear each day is such an important part of what I do,” said Jason Wu. “To extend this concept to the graceful details people bring into their homes is an honor. This collection with 1-800-Flowers.com is especially meaningful to me because of my lifelong love of flowers. Floral elements continuously inspire me and have been a consistent theme throughout my entire career. I’m thrilled to celebrate the beauty of flowers in this new and special way.”

A Collection Influenced by Jason Wu’s Design Aesthetic

Jason’s design influences, such as modern femininity and refined style, are reflected throughout the entire Jason Wu for Wild Beauty collection. Chic, gathered arrangements include freshly cut flowers – such as roses, sunflowers, gerbera daisies, thistle, aster and mini calla lilies, among others – that are grown with love at select eco-friendly, sustainable farms. Each bouquet, which includes a mix of textures and florals unique to the season, arrives wrapped in white kraft paper and is nestled inside a signature gift box. Customers can also opt to order a galvanized flower pail to showcase their arrangement. The collection includes:

Engaging Content Allows Customers to Virtually Step into the Studio with Jason Wu

Bouquets from the Jason Wu for Wild Beauty collection come with a custom hangtag, which prompts recipients with a QR code to enjoy a mobile web experience. Exclusive and engaging content includes behind-the-scenes footage from Jason’s Ready-To-Wear Fall 2020 New York Fashion Week Show and the Jason Wu for Wild Beauty collection photo shoot, both of which took place earlier this year. It also provides access to special ‘thank you’ notes whereby bouquet recipients can instantly connect with and send a digital message to the sender. Find all this at www.1800flowers.com/jasonwu-connect.

Augmented Reality and 3D Visualization Brings Arrangements to Life

The 1-800-Flowers.com 3D and augmented reality feature enables web shoppers to preview three of the Jason Wu for Wild Beauty collection bouquets in 3D and then in their own spaces with augmented reality using their mobile devices. With this innovative feature, shoppers can bring their arrangements to life, enabling them to better understand the size, color and design of the products before they even purchase them. On Apple Pay-enabled devices, gift-givers can also seamlessly check out and pay within the augmented reality experience.

Beautiful! Free Shipping for Celebrations Passport® Members

When shopping this new collection, customers can take advantage of the company’s Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free, standard shipping and no service charge on purchases for one full year across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

As new offerings are introduced to the collection, customers can stay up-to-date by connecting with 1-800-Flowers.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Jason Wu on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #JasonWuWildBeauty.