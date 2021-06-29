Mother’s Day 2021 Results: A Blooming Success!

With all the changes in the floral industry this past year, we anticipated that Mother’s Day sales would be high. And we were right. The National Retail Federation expected overall Mother’s Day spending to hit a record $28.1 billion this year, increasing $1.4 billion from 2020. And per the Society of American Florists (SAF) Mother’s Day Survey 2021, flower sales went right along with the overall uptrend. Here are a few highlights:

Higher Sales

More than 85 percent of florists responding to SAF’s survey saw a sales increase for Mother’s Day 2021 as compared to 2020: 32 percent of them said their sales went up between 21 and 50 percent; 27 percent said their sales increased 11 to 20 percent; 20 percent reported a sales increase of up to 10 percent.

