Miami Swim Week & Rio Roses

Rio Roses was again front and center in fashion, showcasing our flowers at the annual Miami Swim Week. We partnered with Art Hearts Fashion, a globally recognized fashion show production organization, to present our beautiful blooms at this series of runway shows and events featuring the latest in swim and resort wear.

The floral design team outdid themselves for this fashion extravaganza, showcasing a tropical fantasy of blooms to align with the event’s theme. We created multiple arrangements, highlighted by a glorious arch filled with roses and tropical flowers. We even made the “Vogue” letters in flowers, set atop a row of pedestals.

We were honored to share the power of flowers with the fashion world and look forward to more opportunities to do so at future runway shows and events.

