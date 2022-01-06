Rio Roses: Prebooking Your Floral Orders

With the Christmas holidays upon us and Valentine’s Day not far behind, it’s important to focus on the current floral supply chain situation. As we covered in the September issue of LivRio, supply challenges are continuing, and there’s no sign that these will improve any time soon. That’s why it’s crucial to plan your floral orders early and spread them out over time, and one of the best ways to do this is by prebooking. This article will explain why the freight issues are such a concern and what you can do to stay on top of your floral orders during the year’s busiest season.

Freight Challenges Will Continue Through Valentine’s Day

Airfreight capacity continues to be a significant concern for floral importers and distributors. According to FreightWaves (a company that analyzes, monitors, and forecasts freight logistics), passenger planes carry about half of the world’s air cargo. And currently, international air capacity is about 70 percent below pre-pandemic levels. That means very little space on these planes for flowers, and any available space comes at a much higher price.

