7 Vital Instagram Trends to Help Your Floral Business in 2021

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral July 27, 2021

When it comes to a social media marketing strategy for your floral business, Instagram should be at the top of your list. That’s especially true in 2021, after a year of pandemic-fueled growth! Here are seven of the top Instagram trends and ways to incorporate them into your floral business:

  1. Customers Can Shop and Buy Right from Instagram

With the 2020 improvements to Instagram Shops, customers can now log onto your IG account, shop for what they want, and pay right there.

This is a vast improvement, so take advantage of it:

