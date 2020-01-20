Valentine’s Day P.R.E.P.

With all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it can be tough to dive right back in and prepare for Valentine’s Day—but it’s vital if you want to reap all the benefits of this huge floral holiday. Here are a few tips to get your business organized and ready.

1. Check Your Calendar

Where does Valentine’s Day fall on the calendar? For 2020, it’s on a Friday. This is important, as you’ll want to plan out your marketing and promotions to account for sales not just on that Friday, but for a week or more prior. Some people will do their shopping last-minute, but many more will want to shop in advance.

2. Review Your Sales Reports

The best predictor of what will sell this year is what sold last year, so review your 2019 Valentine’s Day sales reports now. Make sure you have the most popular flowers in stock, in a large enough quantity that you won’t run out. While there will always be a new, trendy flower or arrangement each year, knowing the tried-and-true sellers and having plenty in stock will give you a big advantage.

