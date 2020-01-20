New Course for Plantarium

Trade fair and platform for creating the best match between markets and manufacturers. Plantarium is breaking new ground. The popular trade fair in Boskoop will be operating according to a new formula that perfectly aligns with emerging market trends. A new electronic platform for creating matches between manufacturers and market players will also be launched. Plantarium’s goal for the future is to be a sustainable and green platform.

With these new plans, Plantarium aims to make the trade fair and the new platform more appealing to a wider target audience. Plantarium is bridging the gap to target groups with an interest in international trends in the sector. “Architects, for example, who come here for inspiration, but also to inspire others with their ideas about green cities”, explains Jan Willem Griep, Plantarium chair.

A qualitative study conducted at the trade fair has shown that there are opportunities for making Plantarium more attractive to specific target groups. The organization wants to be able to act on emerging trends in the sector year-round. Examples include the strong development in functional greenery, which is of interest to city planners and policy makers. Plantarium guides and connects by working more closely with other organizations in the industry and beyond. One example is its current partnership with Groen-Direkt.

