New Course for Plantarium

Plantarium Floral January 20, 2020

Trade fair and platform for creating the best match between markets and manufacturers. Plantarium is breaking new ground. The popular trade fair in Boskoop will be operating according to a new formula that perfectly aligns with emerging market trends. A new electronic platform for creating matches between manufacturers and market players will also be launched. Plantarium’s goal for the future is to be a sustainable and green platform.

With these new plans, Plantarium aims to make the trade fair and the new platform more appealing to a wider target audience. Plantarium is bridging the gap to target groups with an interest in international trends in the sector. “Architects, for example, who come here for inspiration, but also to inspire others with their ideas about green cities”, explains Jan Willem Griep, Plantarium chair.

A qualitative study conducted at the trade fair has shown that there are opportunities for making Plantarium more attractive to specific target groups. The organization wants to be able to act on emerging trends in the sector year-round. Examples include the strong development in functional greenery, which is of interest to city planners and policy makers. Plantarium guides and connects by working more closely with other organizations in the industry and beyond. One example is its current partnership with Groen-Direkt.

Floral

Designstar Offers the Next Step in Organic Marketing

April 15, 2019 Plantarium

Within the context of the theme Green Fits All, Plantarium participant Designstar presents sustainable labels, pot covers and complete Euro- or CC-trolleys decorations, made of PLM BIO. PLM BIO is an fully biodegradable material and is specially developed for the floriculture sector.

Floral

Green Fits All: Hydrangea macr. ‘Little’® XS

April 2, 2019 Plantarium

Plantarium 2019 aims to encourage participants to seek cooperation with companies and authorities outside the sector. That way green will provide opportunities for growth. Participant Van der Peijl Tuinplanten presents a particularly compact growing selection Hydrangea’s at Plantarium 2019.

Floral

The gArt-Collection; Exclusive Eye-Catchers

April 18, 2019 Plantarium

Green Fits All: dwarf conifers on a high rootstock for maintenance-free gardens. The gArt-collection of Bremmer Boomkwekerijen from Waddinxveen is a feast for the eyes, and also responds to the need of the consumer for a maintenance-free garden.