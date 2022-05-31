4 Ways Covid-19 Changed Wedding Plans

We’re all aware of how much COVID-19 changed how we do business in the floral industry, and nowhere has this had a bigger effect than weddings. Couples who had initially planned their weddings in 2020 and 2021 had to make major adjustments to those plans.

Paperless Post, one of the most popular online invitation platforms, gathered information to compare wedding planning trends. They reviewed three distinct periods: Pre-Covid (February 2019–February 2020), Covid Pre-Vaccines (April 2020–April 2021), and Covid Post-Vaccines (April 2021 to January 2022). The data showed just how many tough decisions couples had to make and how they overcame challenges to make their weddings happen.

1. Timing of invitations

Couples traditionally send out wedding invitations approximately eight weeks before the wedding date. However, pandemic uncertainty changed this drastically — on both ends of the spectrum. 14% of couples sent out their invitations 12 months or more ahead, while 16% sent them out just four weeks ahead. Couples reverted to the standard six- to eight-week timeframe once vaccines were widely available.

