Khalsa Salsa Wins Gold Award in Salsa & Dips sofi Awards

Beaverton, Oregon – Khalsa Salsa Classic Indian Fusion Salsa has won a gold award in the Salsa & Dips as part of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2022 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $170.4 billion specialty food industry.

Khalsa Salsa Classic was one of 102 winners selected by a panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 53 product categories. Products are judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation. All tastings are anonymous and are held at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center.

“We are so excited to announce that Khalsa Salsa Classic Indian Fusion Salsa is the Gold winner for SALSA & DIPS! With an impressive amount of entries this year, this recognition is a true testament of the quality of their product.,” says Russell Kolody of Specialty Food Association.

“We are honored that Khalsa Salsa Classic has won a Gold Award,” says Rupinder ‘Rippy’ Kaur, owner of Khalsa Salsa “As entrepreneurs, we are always looking for ways to know that our product is appreciated. This is one of the ultimate stamps of approval and we’re very grateful.” Khalsa Salsa Classic is found at https://www.khalsasalsa.net/pages/where-to-buy.

The sofi Awards are open to members of the SFA, and have been given each year since 1972. Winners will be showcased at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, running June 12-14, at the Javits Center in New York City. Open only to the trade, it is the largest East Coast B2B-only specialty food and beverage show. For more information, visit specialtyfood.com.

Khalsa Salsa

About Khalsa Salsa Khalsa Salsa is based in the greater Portland area and creates a memorable line of Indian fusion salsas that includes Classic, Black Bean and 2021 Good Food Award Winning Mango Habanero. They create healthy, gluten free, vegan salsas made with fresh locally sourced ingredients with no artificial ingredients or preservatives. Khalsa Salsa is a BIPOC owned and woman led company committed to “Vand Chhakna” which is sharing what one earns with those in need and do so by supporting organizations who are giving back to the community. Khalsa Salsa donates a portion of their profits to various non-profits throughout the Pacific NW. Learn more at www.khalsasalsa.net

Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today’s Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace, where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed, the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast.

