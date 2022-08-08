8 Key Online Marketing Trends to Embrace For Blooming Sales

There’s no denying it: We live in a digital world. Yet, while most florists have embraced e-commerce (particularly during the pandemic), many are still not using the vast capabilities of online marketing to grow their online businesses. And digital marketing isn’t just for online sales; it can also boost your in-store business. That’s why we wanted to share the most important online marketing trends for 2022 to include in your overall marketing strategy.

Video

We’ve been saying it for years: Video is one of the best ways to market your business. Not only are videos great at keeping people’s attention, but they’re also great for SEO (search engine optimization) and can bring more traffic to your website. If you haven’t dropped a few videos on your website or social media pages yet, start now. Show viewers how to care for their flowers, keep arrangements lasting longer, create their own arrangements, and much more.

Social Media

Social media marketing is not just a good idea. It’s VITAL if you want to increase your exposure (particularly with Millennials and Gen Z) and your sales. We have plenty of ideas for social media marketing in our articles on Instagram and Facebook trends in this issue. And you have plenty of other choices, like Pinterest, TikTok, YouTube, and more. The key is to create a social media marketing calendar and be consistent with your posts.

